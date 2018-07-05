Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has commented on the rumors regarding a potential move to Juventus for the Portugal international this summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is believed to be on the brink of leaving Real Madrid for the Italian side ahead of next season and all notable outlets are reporting news pointing in that direction.

Following his lifting of the Champions League trophy at the end of last season, Ronaldo seemed to hint that his time at the Bernabeu was up.

He has very recently been linked with a switch to the Turin-based side, while it's also being reported that Los Blancos have accepted a £100m offer for their superstar.

Mendes has given his take on the speculation. And without confirming anything, his hypothetical syntax further hints a move is on the cards.

"If he left the Blancos, it would simply be a new stage and a new challenge of his extraordinary career," the agent said, via Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If he leaves, he will be eternally grateful to the club, president, executives, medical staff, company employees, supporters and all the Madridistas around the world."

Juventus are expected to part with the aforementioned £100m sum to get the deal over the line. And, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A champions are looking to agree a four-year deal worth £7.5m per year with the Portuguese superstar.

The figure does represent a huge wage drop for Ronaldo, who is currently on £15m-a-year at Real.

It was previously thought that the player was bent on leaving the side due to not being paid his perceived worth, yet if the above proposal is agreed over, he certainly couldn't be accused of chasing the money.