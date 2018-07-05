Watford Confirm the Arrival of Goalkeeper Ben Foster From West Brom on 2-Year Deal

Watford have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ben Foster from West Bromwich Albion on a two-year deal.

The stopper leaves the Baggies after seven years, having spent an initial term on loan from Birmingham City before signing on permanently, and returns to Vicarage Road, where he spent two seasons on loan in between 2005 and 2007.

"Ben Foster has completed a return to Vicarage Road after agreeing a permanent transfer from West Bromwich Albion," the Hornets stated via their official website on Thursday night.





"A former Watford Player of the Season, Foster - capped eight times by England - is back with the Hornets having today signed a two-year contract, with the club holding an option over an additional 12 months."

West Brom, who dropped to the Championship despite a late-season surge under Darren Moore in the last campaign, have already brought in Sam Johnstone from Manchester United on a four-year deal.

Foster, though, will be playing another season in the Premier League and will hope to improve the side defensively as he looks ahead to next season.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The keeper has won Player of the Season awards at Watford, Birmingham and West Brom over the course of his career between the sticks.