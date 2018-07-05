Watford Confirm Signing of Östersunds FK Winger and Sweden International Ken Sema

Watford have confirmed the signing of Östersunds FK winger and Sweden international Ken Sema on a five-year deal, with the 24-year-old becoming the Hornets' fifth incoming transfer of the summer so far.





An announcement from the Premier League club was expected imminently after Östersunds FK chairman Daniel Kindberg confirmed he was leaving on Wednesday.





A statement on Watford's website reads: "Watford FC are delighted to have secured the permanent signing of Sweden international Ken Sema.

"The 24-year-old winger has agreed a five-year deal with the Hornets and arrives from Allsvenskan outfit Östersunds FK."





Watford have made a strong start to the summer transfer window, bringing in Gerard Deulofeu on a permanent deal from Barcelona following a decent loan spell as well as signing Espanyol right back Marc Navarro, Stevenage centre back Ben Wilmot and Bologna left back Adam Masina.

They also sold Costel Pantilimon to Nottingham Forest recently, while a load of younsters have been released following their end of their contracts.





Östersunds FK chairman Kindberg told the club's website: "Ken Sema is a great person both on and off the pitch. I am very happy for him and the whole club wants to congratulate him. At the same time, he will of course be missed."

Nils Petter Nilsson/GettyImages

Watford are looking to improve upon their finish of 14th during the 2017/18 Premier League, with Javi Gracia entering his first full season as the club's manager after taking over in January following the sacking of Marco Silva, now at Everton.