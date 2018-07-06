Crystal Palace and Watford Facing Competition From Italian Clubs After Enquiries for Roma Striker

AS Roma have been on the receiving end of multiple enquiries over the availability of striker Gregoire Defrel this summer.

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato (H/T Sport Witness), Genoa, Sampdoria and Torino are among several clubs looking to sign the attacker ahead of next season.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Watford are also said to be interested in the 27-year-old Frenchman and have also reportedly reached out with the aim of getting Defrel on their books.

The French forward only joined Roma last year, joining from Sassuolo in August after a two-year spell at the Stadio Enzo Ricci. He only scored one goal in 15 appearances - 10 of them being starts - for I Giallorossi, but notched 12 in 29 for Sassuolo in the previous campaign.

Calciomercato are claiming that the English sides "recently asked for information" but did not specify as to whether it was the club or the player's representatives who were contacted. They also didn't provide any news regarding a response,

Both Palace and Watford faced huge struggles in the top flight last season, flirting with relegation at certain points. Fortunately, though, they managed to avoid the drop after ending their respective seasons in decent form.

The sides, keen on playing out a safer campaign this year, are looking to strengthen all areas, but are also under the threat of losing their best players. Wilfried Zaha has become a target for several sides, including Spurs and Everton, while the Toffees are rumoured to be interested in Hornets' attacker Richarlison as well.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

While keeping their stars in place has become top priority for both these clubs, they're also looking to make additions before the close of the transfer window.