Hugo Lloris Hails Paul Pogba as a 'True Leader' Ahead of France's World Cup Clash With Uruguay

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

France national team captain Hugo Lloris has praised Manchester United star Paul Pogba for his leadership skills in the dressing room, ahead of Les Bleus' crucial World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay on Friday.

The midfielder endured a difficult 2017/18 season at Old Trafford, making only 25 Premier League starts for Jose Mourinho's side. Scotland youngster Scott McTominay was drafted in on occasion ahead of him for a place in the Red Devils' starting eleven, as Mourinho and the player clashed over his discipline and performances.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Yet despite coming into the World Cup out of form, the 25-year-old has put in some astute performances for his country throughout the tournament in Russia. He started France's two group stage wins over Australia and Peru, before performing excellently in the 4-3 last-16 win over Argentina. 

And Lloris, who was speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of the Uruguay match, has recognised Pogba's influence both on and off the field. 

The goalkeeper said: "He's maturing, he's growing, he's been accumulating experience with Man Utd and Juventus. He's starting to grow in the dressing room as well, he's a true leader, he's very ambitious.

"We all know he's extremely talented and he has a lot to offer to the team and his team-mates. I think these competitions are good to show the talent of players and I'm sure that will be the case with Paul."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Pogba's France have slowly grown in confidence as the tournament has progressed, as they look to reach a World Cup semi-final for the first time since 2006. 

Didier Deschamps' men are placed as second-favourites to win the competition behind Brazil, who Les Bleus could meet in the semi-final stage should they beat Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday afternoon.  

