Jack Wilshere Undergoes Medical at West Ham & Set to Complete Deal Following Arsenal Release

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

West Ham are closing in on a deal for former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who has undergone a medical with the Hammers.

Wilshere left Arsenal last month after failing to agree a new contract with the Gunners. He was told that he was unlikely to be a regular starter under Unai Emery, and thus decided to look elsewhere for regular first team football.

The Guardian claims that Wilshere will sign a three-year contract at the London Stadium. Once he puts pen to paper, Wilshere will join up with his new teammates at their training camp in Switzerland.


It had been feared that the ankle and leg injuries which have disrupted Wilshere in recent seasons could derail the move, but it appears that this is not the case.

Wilshere will become the fourth West Ham signing of what has been a very productive summer so far. Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski and Issa Diop have all been signed since Manuel Pellegrini replaced David Moyes as manager at the end of last season.

Wilshere had been at Arsenal since the age of nine but he spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Bournemouth and was reportedly told by Arsene Wenger that he could leave the club last summer.

He chose to stay at the Emirates Stadium but a 6th place finish in the Premier League coupled with a trophy-less season brought an end to Wenger's time with the Gunners, and Wilshere has now followed him out the exit door.

Although Wilshere will arrive at West Ham on a free, he is likely to become one of the Hammers' highest earning players.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)