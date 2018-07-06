Jack Wilshere Undergoes Medical at West Ham & Set to Complete Deal Following Arsenal Release

West Ham are closing in on a deal for former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who has undergone a medical with the Hammers.

Wilshere left Arsenal last month after failing to agree a new contract with the Gunners. He was told that he was unlikely to be a regular starter under Unai Emery, and thus decided to look elsewhere for regular first team football.

The Guardian claims that Wilshere will sign a three-year contract at the London Stadium. Once he puts pen to paper, Wilshere will join up with his new teammates at their training camp in Switzerland.





It had been feared that the ankle and leg injuries which have disrupted Wilshere in recent seasons could derail the move, but it appears that this is not the case.

Wilshere will become the fourth West Ham signing of what has been a very productive summer so far. Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski and Issa Diop have all been signed since Manuel Pellegrini replaced David Moyes as manager at the end of last season.

Wilshere had been at Arsenal since the age of nine but he spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Bournemouth and was reportedly told by Arsene Wenger that he could leave the club last summer.

He chose to stay at the Emirates Stadium but a 6th place finish in the Premier League coupled with a trophy-less season brought an end to Wenger's time with the Gunners, and Wilshere has now followed him out the exit door.

Although Wilshere will arrive at West Ham on a free, he is likely to become one of the Hammers' highest earning players.