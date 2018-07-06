Turkish Giants Galatasaray Intensify Pursuit of Stoke Star Ahead of Possible Summer Move

Stoke City may face a battle to retain Senegal midfielder Badou Ndiaye, as his former club Galatasaray are reportedly keen to lure him back to Turkey.

According to the Stoke Sentinel, the Turkish champions are prepared to offer the Senegal star a weekly salary of £50,000 in order to secure his services.

Turkish website Futbol Arena also claims that Ndiaye wants to return to Turkey after half a season in the Premier League. According to the same report, he has rejected a £22m transfer to newly promoted Wolves, as he hopes to force through a move back to Galatasaray.



The 27-year-old joined the Potters in January for a fee of £14m and gave an impressive account of himself, scoring twice in 13 Premier League appearances. He was also included in Senegal's squad for this summer's FIFA World Cup, though he only made one appearance for the Lions of Teranga in Russia.

Unfortunately for Stoke fans, Ndiaye's valiant efforts weren't sufficient to save their side from relegation to the Championship. Almost inevitably, this means that there will be an exodus of star players, most likely including the Senegalese.

However, his return to Turkey is not inevitable - one other possibility is that he could be transferred to Newcastle United as part of a deal for Magpies winger Matt Ritchie.

Stoke are also braced for the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri, who reportedly has a £13.5m relegation release clause in his contract.

The mercurial Switzerland star - whose national side were eliminated from the World Cup round of 16 by Sweden - has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield. Nevertheless - according to the Liverpool Echo - Liverpool are yet to make an official approach for the Swiss.

In any case, Stoke manager Gary Rowett has made it clear that the club will have the final say on all transfers.

