Watford Confirm Departure of Attacking Star as Mauro Zarate Returns to Argentina With Boca Juniors

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

Watford’s summer transfer business has been relatively low key so far this summer, with Ben Foster’s recent arrival from relegated West Bromwich Albion the most notable deal to be done at Vicarage Road so far ahead of next season.

One new arrival has, however, been followed swiftly by a departure from the Hornets, with the club confirming on their official website that out of favour forward Mauro Zarate has left Watford to join Boca Juniors on a permanent transfer.

Zarate has become a highly familiar figure in English football over the last ten years, having joined Birmingham City on loan in 2008 during a prolific but brief spell in which he announced himself to the Premier League in some style.

He has since become something of a journeyman, with the longest spell of his career at any one club being a four-year stint in Serie A with Lazio following on from a further year which he spent on loan in Rome from Al-Sadd.

Further Serie A spells with Inter and Fiorentina followed, as well as additional short Premier League stints with West Ham and Queens Park Rangers.

His most recent period in England with Watford has now come to an end. Having arrived at Vicarage Road in January 2017, Zarate went on to make just three domestic appearances for the Hornets and has spent the majority of his time with Watford out on loan.

A brief loan move to Al-Nasr last season was followed by a temporary return to Velez Sarsfield, where Zarate began his career as a youth player. A permanent departure to Argentina has now been sealed with his move to South American giants Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee.

