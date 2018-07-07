Antoine Griezmann Explains Why He Didn't Celebrate His World Cup Goal Against Uruguay

Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he didn't celebrate in France's 2-0 win over Uruguay on Friday because he was sad to knock some of his club teammates out of the World Cup.





The 27-year-old scored Les Bleus' second goal of the game to double their lead following Raphaël Varane's first half header, but Griezmann needed a slice of luck to find the back of the net, something which came in the form of a mistake from goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Griezmann was subdued after his long-range effort crossed over the line, and he also kept his emotions in check at the full time whistle when France's place in the semi final of the World Cup was confirmed.





"I did not want to celebrate on the pitch - I am very happy, but also sad for my [Atlético] teammates," Griezmann told TF1, quoted by ESPN. "It was my first time against Uruguay, so there was plenty of emotion.





"I love Uruguayan culture and I love Uruguayans," he added. "I was also playing against friends, so out of respect I thought it was normal to not celebrate my goal."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The France international spoke earlier in the week about his relationship with some of the players within the Uruguay squad, where star defender Diego Godin is even the godfather to Griezmann's daughter.





"Was it hard for me to see the goalkeeper make a mistake? No, because it helped my team," he added. "Whatever he meant to do, it worked out for France.

"Hugo [Lloris]' save reminded me a bit of one he made against Germany. He is a great goalkeeper. He showed it once again - he has little to do but responds each time something is asked of him."