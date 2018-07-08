The 23 Man Utd Players Who Will Return to Pre-Season Training on Monday Ahead of New Campaign

Manchester United will begin their pre-season training on Monday, with 23 players set to return to the club's Carrington training ground.

However, seven United players will remain absent from training for the next few days at least, due to their continuing participation in the ongoing World Cup.

United rank joint-second in the list of clubs with the most players still at the tournament, behind Spurs who still have nine players in Russia.

However, at least one United player is guaranteed to be heading home this week, with Paul Pogba's France set to go head-to-head with a Belgium side featuring Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, United's four England players will return to action against Croatia in their semi-final match on Wednesday, with Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young likely to start for the Three Lions in the match.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Sweden's Victor Lindelof and Brazilian midfielder Fred are now free to relax for a short while before joining up with their club, having been eliminated over the course of the weekend's quarter-final action. They will join the likes of David De Gea, who was eliminated days previously after Spain's shock defeat to Russia in the last 16.

United are set to jet off to America for their pre-season tour on the 15th of July, where they will face some American sides as well as Milan, Real Madrid and fierce rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils will then begin their Premier League campaign on the 11th of August, when they will welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford.

The 23 players expected to return for pre-season training on Monday are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Joel Castro Pereira, Kieran O’Hara.

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Matteo Darmian, Antonio Valencia, Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot, Demetri Mitchell.

Midfielders: Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay, Joe Garner.

Forwards: Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong.