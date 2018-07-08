Crystal Palace Chairman Reassures Fans via Twitter as Another Target Turns Down Selhurst Park Move

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

One of Crystal Palace's summer targets, Patrick Roberts, has decided against a move to Selhurst Park, according to reports.


The tricky winger lit up the SPFL over the last 18 months, becoming an integral piece of Celtic's historic double-treble winning sides. 

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

There were rumours of many a club being interested in the Manchester City wide-man after his loan spell north of the border. With wage demands making a return to Scotland unlikely, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Leicester City did battle to gain the signature of Roberts.

But according to HITC, it looks as if the Foxes have won out, and that the 21-year-old will be plying his trade at the King Power Stadium this upcoming season. However, with another potential signing missed for Crystal Palace, chairman Steve Parish headed to Twitter in a bid to ease concerns of club supporters.

Parish logged on the social media platform and tried to a fan's "mind at rest", insisting that the Eagles "need the right players, not players right now."

Even if the Crystal Palace part-owner is making moves for players at this moment, it seems as if he is comfortable to take time out of his schedule to put forward his congratulations to former Eagles captain and current England boss Gareth Southgate. 

Many a Crystal Palace fan will be enjoying the success of the national team alongside their chairman, with a semi-final match-up against Croatia this Wednesday peaking excitement levels. Nevertheless, they will be equally nervous about the lack of current business at club level.

With little over a month until the close of the transfer window and start of a new Premier League season, the south London side have a lot of work to do. With Spanish shot stopper Vicente Guaita their only signing thus far, the Selhurst Park outfit need serious reinforcements if they are to better the 11th place finish of last campaign.

