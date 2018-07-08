England Fans Descend on IKEA Store After England Knock Sweden Out of World Cup

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

World Cup fever has taken England by storm this summer, with each new victory making a few more people believe that football really could be coming home.

Videos of England supporters celebrating in the streets have become the summer's hottest viral trend, with fans from up and down the country keen to show their approval of the Three Lions' upturn in fortunes this year.

Unfortunately, some football fans will always take things too far and England fans have proven to be no exception, as shown by these supporters following England's 2-0 win over Sweden to reach the semi-finals on Saturday.

This video, which has gained significant traction on Twitter, shows a horde of rampaging England fans invading an IKEA store and ransacking the entire place, jumping up and down on beds and sending furniture flying as staff struggle to contain the 'celebrations'.

Plenty of people have had their say on the incident on Twitter, with some condemning the actions of the group of fans while others were amused by their antics.

Meanwhile, an IKEA spokesperson released a surprisingly restrained comment on the incident (via the Mirror) which read: “We are aware of a small group of fans celebrating the match result in one of our stores.

"Being both British and Swedish, we were on the edge of our seats during the game and we would like to say ‘Grattis!’ (that’s congratulations in Swedish) to the England team for getting through to the semi-finals.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"In celebration, we’ve put one of the nation’s favourite dishes, fish and chips, on offer for just £1. Visit IKEA.co.uk for more information.”

England face Croatia on Wednesday the 11th of July, with the winner going on to play in next Sunday's final in Moscow.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)