England Fans Descend on IKEA Store After England Knock Sweden Out of World Cup

World Cup fever has taken England by storm this summer, with each new victory making a few more people believe that football really could be coming home.

Videos of England supporters celebrating in the streets have become the summer's hottest viral trend, with fans from up and down the country keen to show their approval of the Three Lions' upturn in fortunes this year.

Unfortunately, some football fans will always take things too far and England fans have proven to be no exception, as shown by these supporters following England's 2-0 win over Sweden to reach the semi-finals on Saturday.

England fans have invaded IKEA 🇸🇪😳pic.twitter.com/rxbZH0CYUt — FlFA World Cup (@WorIdCupFC) July 7, 2018

This video, which has gained significant traction on Twitter, shows a horde of rampaging England fans invading an IKEA store and ransacking the entire place, jumping up and down on beds and sending furniture flying as staff struggle to contain the 'celebrations'.

Plenty of people have had their say on the incident on Twitter, with some condemning the actions of the group of fans while others were amused by their antics.

Still happily supporting anyone but England, should be ashamed of themselves. Hope they use this video to identify people to @metpoliceuk — NovemberScot (@novemberscot) July 7, 2018

A pillow was harmed during the making of this video — Lou (@VickeryLou) July 7, 2018

What would make a person do this? Pure disrespect for the store and it’s employees. — Larry Lee (@lblee58) July 7, 2018

Yeh but don’t you understand it’s coming home — Terry Box (@TerryboxBox) July 7, 2018

I’m English and even I’m embarrassed. No wonder no one likes us. The arrogance and hooliganism never changes. — Daniel Kidd (@Daniel_kidd7) July 7, 2018

Absolute disgrace! This is when they win! Cowards the lot of them, they know they wouldn't get away with that sort of behaviour in #Russia! To think the Senegalese & Japanese had the decency to clean up after themselves at their games! #Neanderthals #backward #superioritycomplex — Mike Maitland (@mikemanouevre) July 8, 2018

Meanwhile, an IKEA spokesperson released a surprisingly restrained comment on the incident (via the Mirror) which read: “We are aware of a small group of fans celebrating the match result in one of our stores.

"Being both British and Swedish, we were on the edge of our seats during the game and we would like to say ‘Grattis!’ (that’s congratulations in Swedish) to the England team for getting through to the semi-finals.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"In celebration, we’ve put one of the nation’s favourite dishes, fish and chips, on offer for just £1. Visit IKEA.co.uk for more information.”

England face Croatia on Wednesday the 11th of July, with the winner going on to play in next Sunday's final in Moscow.