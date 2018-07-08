Everton Turn Attention to Other Targets After Baulking at Celtic's £25m Valuation of Young Defender

July 08, 2018

Celtic's promising left-back Kieran Tierney may still be playing Scottish football next season, as Everton are not willing to invest £25m on the young talent.

New Toffees manager Marco Silva was ready to accept Celtic's fee in order to secure a reliable replacement to succeed veteran Leighton Baines, closing an eye on Everton's initial £18m budget.

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

Although Tierney has both Champions League experience and international caps with Scotland, according to The Scottish Sun, the Liverpool-based club feels that the player's price tag is excessive and are now looking elsewhere.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, football recruitment consultant Ian McGarry - who has been following Scottish football for over 25 years - has revealed that he believes Everton should make an effort and meet Celtic's asking price (via Liverpool Echo). 

"I think there's more to him than Andy Robertson.

"Andy's been brilliant for Liverpool and will continue to improve, but I think Tierney has more natural talent to his game. He reminds me of Ashley Cole."

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

In case the Toffees keep faith in their decision not to spend £25m for the 21-year-old, McGarry said that Tierney would probably be happy to stay in Glasgow all the same.

"From everyone I've spoken to - and that includes people very close to the player himself - there's no doubt he's very genuine.

"He loves Celtic, he's a Celtic supporter. I think the Celtic fans have engaged with him for that reason. We saw him with a loudhailer after the Scottish Cup Final singing with them.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"I think ideally Kieran Tierney would want to stay at Celtic. However I think he sees his career would be limited in doing so."

Meanwhile, Everton appear to have moved their attention to Spurs and England's Danny Rose, who is likely to leave Tottenham during the summer. 

