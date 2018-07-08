'I’ll Pack Your Bags': Spurs Fans React to Reports of Striker Wanting to Leave

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Tottenham fans have reacted to news that striker Fernando Llorente is keen to leave the north London club, offering to help expedite the process.

The 33-year-old striker was brought into the club as a backup to Harry Kane, but struggled during his one season at Spurs - managing just one goal in sixteen Premier League appearances.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

With a rumoured departure to Napoli on the cards, the player's agent released a statement which included a bizarre dig at the club - prompting a number of Spurs fans to wave the player off on social media.

Llorente's agent said: “We’re talking about a top club, so it would really be a great honour."

The role of backup striker is quickly becoming the one problem Mauricio Pochettino can’t solve at Spurs, and it remains to be seen what he chooses to do next season.

Dutchman Vincent Janssen struggled just as much as Llorente, and an unsuccessful loan spell with Fenerbahce won't have helped, but with his age Pochettino might consider giving him another attempt.

The Argentinian manager has also experimented with playing Son Heung-Min in a more forward role.

What is very clear now, though, is that the one option Pochettino and Spurs won't be taking up is renewing Llorente's contract.

Llorente did score five goals in all competitions, including a hat-trick for Spurs during his single-season spell at the club, though it was in a cup fixture against Rochdale - so likely won't have done much to convince the management of his attacking merits.

It is yet to be confirmed what Pochettino will do in terms of deputising for Kane next season, but it won't be Llorente, and fans do not seem particularly bothered by that fact.

