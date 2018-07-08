Luka Modric has encouraged his star teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to continue playing La Liga football in the Spanish capital next season.

After spending nine successful years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid's record goalscorer has consistently been linked with Serie A champions Juventus in the past week.

At the end of Saturday evening's quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia, Modric told AS that he is confident that Ronaldo will not move from Madrid quite yet.

"I don't think he's going to leave," Croatia captain Modric said after the game, "and I'd like him to stay because he's the best player in the world."

Modric and Ronaldo have won four Champions League together during their time at Florentino Perez's club. The Croatian wizard did not say whether he had a chat with Ronaldo regarding his future or not but just shared his thoughts on this summer saga.

"I think he's going to stay. That's my opinion. It would be great if he did, because I can't imagine him at any other club."

Davor Suker, the Croatian football federation president who used to play for Real Madrid, also agrees with the former Tottenham midfielder, saying himself: "No, Ronaldo will not leave Real Madrid. I can't see him playing anywhere else."

Italian newspapers are already on the hunt to discover which residence could be Ronaldo's future home, drafting provisional lists of the most expensive villas near Turin.

Modric though is now focused on Wednesday's semifinal clash against England after scoring in the penalty shootout on Saturday night.

"Let's see what happens", the Croatian commented, after his team's victory against host nation Russia.