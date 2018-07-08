New Milan Signing Admits He 'Can't Wait' to Pull on Jersey After Rossoneri Confirm Transfer

New Milan signing Alen Halilović has said he 'really can't wait' to play for the Rossoneri, after the club officially confirmed his transfer on Saturday.

Posting on Instagram, he vowed to 'do his best' for his new club, having joined on a free transfer from Hamburg - who were relegated from the Bundesliga at the end of last season.

The 22-year-old was not involved in the club's relegation though, as he spent the season on loan with La Liga outfit Las Palmas, scoring twice in his 21 appearances for the club.

After his move (which has been rumoured for some time) was officially confirmed, Halilović said on Instagram: “I would like to thank my former clubs Las Palmas and Hamburger SV for everything, now it's time for a new chapter in my career.

“Now I'm a player of Milan! Such a big club with a great history. I really can't wait to wear this legendary jersey and do my best for the Rossoneri! Forza Milan!"

Upon confirming Halilović's signing on their official website, Milan hailed the technical ability of their new midfield signing.

"Alen has great potential, though his career has not yet flourished. He arrives in Serie A fully motivated, ready for that boost following his spell in La Liga," their statement read.

"Left-footed, 169cm tall and 69 kilos, he is a creative and technical player with playmaking ability in the tight space, capable of operating throughout the midfield as no.10, winger or holding midfielder offering, therefore, a range of tactical solutions to Rino Gattuso.

"The young Croatian tends to move in from the right threatening in the middle with abilities to break through the line. Welcome, Alen!"

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Halilović will now be hoping that he can put injuries - which have hampered his development at Barcelona and Hamburg - behind him as he starts a new chapter with the Serie A giants.