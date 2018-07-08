Neymar Reportedly Urges PSG to Sign Barcelona Star as a Replacement for Edinson Cavani

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Neymar is reportedly lobbying with his club side PSG to do everything they can to sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona as a replacement for Edison Cavani this summer.

The Brazilian's relationship with Cavani has been a difficult one to say the least and he is now said to be against the idea of playing alongside the Uruguayan for another season. The pair hit the headlines during the 2017/18 season after a dispute over who should take the penalties for the French giants and it seems as though their relationship has never really recovered.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

According to Sport, Neymar is said to be keen on reuniting with his former teammate at Barcelona, Luis Suarez. The 31-year-old could be the missing link as PSG look to challenge for the Champions League title next season.

Neymar is now resigned to the fact that he will be spending at least one more season in the French capital, partly due to the fact that his disappointing World Cup performances have left him with no room to negotiate a potential exit. There are also suggestions that one team who were pursuing Neymar, Real Madrid, may be focusing their efforts on Eden Hazard instead.

Amin Mohammad Jamali/GettyImages

Bringing Suarez to France may prove to be a difficult task, however. After Barcelona failed in their quest to sign Atletico's Antoine Griezmann, they may be keen to settle with the current attacking options they have at their disposal.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

Neymar has it all to prove next season after he failed to set the world alight during his debut season in France. He may have to find a way to work alongside Cavani if he cannot convince his side to make a move for Suarez.

