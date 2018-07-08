Tottenham Hotspur Release Statement as Club Legend Alan Gilzean Passes Away at 79

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are a football club in mourning today after the sad news that club legend Alan Gilzean has passed away on the 8th of July at the age of 79.

The Scottish former striker had recently been diagnosed with a brain tumour and has now died after a short battle with illness.

Spurs released a statement on Twitter shortly after news broke of Gilzean's passing.

After joining Spurs in 1964 for a fee of £72,500, Gilzean scored 133 goals in 439 appearances for the club in a spell lasting a decade. While playing for Spurs, Gilzean lifted the FA Cup, two League Cups and, perhaps best of all, the 1972 UEFA Cup.

Gilzean's first club Dundee, who he signed for as a 17-year-old in 1957, also released a statement commemorating their former player.

Gilzean's striking exploits at Dundee while still a young man are the stuff of legend around the club, with the forward scoring an astonishing 169 goals in 190 games and helping the Dee win the Scottish League championship in 1962.

After making his international debut in 1963, Gilzean went on to score 12 goals in 22 appearances for Scotland. After retiring from football following a short stint playing in South Africa for Highlands Park FC, Gilzean briefly took charge of Stevenage Athletic before stepping back from football entirely for many years, citing a dislike of the limelight. 

He went on to work at a transport company in Enfield for many years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, Gilzean did briefly return to the public eye in 2017 to make an appearance at Tottenham's farewell event for White Hart Lane.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)