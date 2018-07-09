Arsenal Set for Double Medical as Torreira & Guendouzi Deals Take Summer Spending to £70m

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Arsenal are set to do two medicals on Monday as both Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira and Lorient prospect Matteo Guendouzi inch closer to completing summer moves.


The information comes from BBC reporter David Ornstein, who labels Torreira a 'key signing for immediate term' and Guendouzi a 'high potential prospect for the future'.

It was recently reported that Torreira, whose €30m (£26m) switch was agreed with Sampdoria in June, had been offered the chance to undergo his Gunners medical in Russia while on World Cup duty with Uruguay.

The 22-year-old declined the opportunity in order to focus on the tournament. But with Uruguay eliminated at the quarter final stage, Torreira has travelled straight to London from Russia instead of heading home to South America with most of the rest of the squad.

"I was very happy to leave for Uruguay with my teammates, but [Arsenal] is a good opportunity and I do not want to waste it," he told Uruguayan broadcaster Telenoche.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Teenage defensive midfielder Guendouzi is expected to complete a £7m move following his medical.

Although he won't be an immediate part of the first team at Arsenal, the youngster does have senior experience already. He made his Lorient debut in October 2016 in Ligue 1 and played 18 times in Ligue 2 last season following the club's relegation from the top flight.

Arsenal have already completed the signings of full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, goalkeeper Bernd Leno and centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos this summer. The arrivals of Torreira and Guendouzi will take spending since Arsene Wenger's departure to around £70m.

It has also been rumoured that these two deals could conclude this summer's business.

