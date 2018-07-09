Chelsea Starlet Kenedy Set to Re-Join Newcastle on Loan Following Successful Spell in the North East

Chelsea winger Kenedy is set to re-join fellow Premier League side Newcastle United on a season-long loan.

Having impressed during his first spell at St. James' Park during the second half of last season, Rafael Benitez was keen to bring his key man back for another spell in the north east and the Daily Mail report that he is close to getting his man.

Newcastle have held off a number of clubs to secure Kenedy's signature, who is said to be 'happy' about his return to the club, having enjoyed his loan spell last season.

RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich were all reportedly interested in a potential loan deal for the 22-year-old next season, but Newcastle's admiration for him and their desire to keep him looks like being a key factor - as well as the chance to play a greater number of top-flight games.

Kenedy has been a Chelsea since 2015, moving to London from Brazilian side Fluminese. However, he has only featured in five Premier League for the Blues.

During his spell at Newcastle last season, Kenedy scored two goals in 13 games from his left wing-back position.

His long-term future at Chelsea is uncertain, particularly due to the confusing managerial situation at the club.

Napoli and Chelsea are yet to agree compensation for the incoming Blues boss Maurizio Sarri - with Napoli demanding €20m - while Antonio Conte is yet to officially leave the club.

The Daily Mail report that Kenedy's loan move to Newcastle is likely to happen before Sarri arrives at Stamford Bridge.