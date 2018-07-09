Dele Alli Says England Fan Support Gives Him 'Shivers' Ahead of World Cup Semi Final

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

England star Dele Alli has spoken of his gratitude for the support of England fans throughout the Three Lions' impressive run in Russia, but feels he is yet to produce his best form at the tournament.

Alli picked up an injury in England's opening group match against Tunisia but seemed to be finally returning to top form in the quarter final match versus Sweden, heading home his side's second goal as England ran out 2-0 winners.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

But despite scoring such a crucial goal for his country, Alli still expects more from himself, saying (via the Mirror): “Yeah, I think so. In the first half I wasn’t as sharp or as good on the ball as I should have been, but you do have those games and thankfully the team played so well.


“As a team we are playing very well. I think we’ve shown maturity in our play to be so dominant but to be patient.

“Personally, I don’t think I played as well as I should have but the team were resilient, defended well and dominated the game. It’s always nice to score, but, more importantly we’re through to the next round.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“We are a hungry squad, we want to keep achieving and improving together. We are not the finished article, but we’ve got to the semi finals of the World Cup so we are excited.”

Alli also took the opportunity to praise England's supporters from up and down the country, who have been extremely vocal in their support of the national side as they continue on their best World Cup run since 1990.

“It feels really good. It gives me the shivers when I think about it," said Alli.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

“We owe them a lot of thanks as well for the way they have supported us. We have seen the reactions back home and it’s been unbelievable, so we will hopefully give them many more great moments.”

England take on Croatia in the semi finals of the World Cup on the 11th of July.

