Former Juventus & Italy Boss Claims Gianluigi Buffon Should Have Retired in Turin

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon should have retired at Allianz Stadium instead of moving to French side Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to his former manager Marcello Lippi.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper was expected to retire this summer following a stellar 17-year spell with I Bianconeri. However, Buffon shocked the world by instead choosing to sign a two-year contract with PSG in one final attempt to lift the Champions League.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Former manager Lippi claims that the veteran shot-stopper should have hung his gloves up as a Juventus player, and although Buffon will continue playing first team football next season, the 70-year-old believes his international career is over.

"I’ve talked to Buffon so many times over the last 3-4 months," Lippi told Radio Anch’io Sport (via Football Italia). "I’ve always told him ‘you decide, don’t accept any advice, do it your way’, and he wants to keep playing.

"I’d have liked him to end his career at Juventus, but that’s a personal thing. If he feels like he can keep playing, he must do so.

"He’ll keep playing for as long as feels like a No 1. Buffon and the National team? I think it’s finished.

"Of course, he’s a person of great loyalty and he loves the national team. I’m sure he’d make himself available to help the goalkeepers coming through, but he’s made this choice and he’ll respect it."

Buffon remains as PSG's only new signing so far this summer. However, the French club have recently been linked with a world record move for Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho as they look to convince Neymar of staying at the Parc des Princes.

