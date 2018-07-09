Hull City Announce the Signing of Genoa Winger David Milinkovic on a 3-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Hull City have announced the capture of winger David Milinkovic from Genoa, with the player penning a three-year deal which should see him ply his trade with the Championship side until 2021.


Milinkovic, 24, joined Genoa in 2016 but has been loaned out on four occasions since. The KCOM stadium, however, should be his home for the next three seasons at the very least.

"Hull City are delighted to announce the signing of winger David Milinkovic from Italian side Genoa, subject to international clearance," Hull announced via their official website on Monday afternoon. 


"Milinkovic, 24, has signed a three-year deal with an additional one-year option held by the Club, and arrives for an undisclosed fee.

The player has also spoken to the club's website, claiming to be happy to have grabbed a "good opportunity."


"I am very happy to sign for Hull City and I believe this is a very good opportunity for me," he said. “The Championship is a very big league and I am looking forward to training hard every day to be ready to play for this team and this Head Coach.”


Manager Nigel Adkins also expressed happiness with the newest development at the club.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

“David is a talented, skilful player and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to bring him to Hull City when we know that a number of other clubs were also looking to sign him,” Adkins declared.

“He enjoyed a very good loan spell with Hearts last season and he will add a further goal threat and creativity to our squad.”

