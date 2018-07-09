Iceland Captain Aron Gunnarsson Signs New Cardiff City Contract Until Summer of 2019

Cardiff City midfielder Aron Gunnarsson has committed his immediate future to the club by formally signing a new one-year contract that will see him stay with the Bluebirds until 2019.





Iceland captain Gunnarsson, who has just represented his country at their first ever World Cup, was out of contract at the end of last season, but he will now get his chance to extend his stay as Cardiff's longest serving player after initially arriving from Coventry in 2011.

🗣 @ronnimall: "I just can't wait to pull on the strip again to represent the capital of Wales in the @premierleague."#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Txa57C64cs — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) July 9, 2018

"It's taken a little while, but it's definitely been worth the wait," the 29-year-old told the newly promoted Premier League club's official website.

"I always wanted to stay and I told the gaffer that. Even though I didn't say much in the news, I just wanted to do my job on the pitch," he added.

"It was tough work to get back, ready to represent my country at the World Cup, and for Cardiff City. Now, signing this deal has been my number one priority and I can't wait to meet back up with the boys.

"Credit to the owner and the gaffer, we've worked hard to get the right players in and I can see there have been good signings. It's all coming together, with the players who have been around for a while signing new deals too.

"My little boy was born in Cardiff and I've been through a lot with this club and the fans. I just can't wait to pull on the strip again to represent the capital of Wales in the Premier League."

Gunnarsson and defender Matthew Connolly are the only survivors of Cardiff's last spell in the Premier League in 2013/14. Joe Ralls was at the club at that time but spent the season on loan with Yeovil in the Championship.

Joe Bennett, Neil Etheridge and Junior Hoilett have signed new contracts already this summer.