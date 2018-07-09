Marseille Dismiss Claims That Dimitri Payet is Set to Rejoin West Ham

The management of French side Olympique Marseille have dismissed claims that star midfielder Dimitri Payet could be set to rejoin West Ham this summer.

The 31-year-old Frenchman only rejoined Marseille in January 2017 after playing for the Hammers for a year-and-a-half, but reports in England are now linking the midfielder with a return to east London.

However, according to RMC (via Tribal Football), the hierarchy of the French club have laughed off the reports and insist no such move will take place.

A return to West Ham for Payet would seem like an unlikely move, with the player citing homesickness as his reason for returning to France to begin with.

Furthermore, Marseille can offer Payet European football, having reached the final of the Europa League last season and qualifying for the competition again after finishing fourth in Ligue 1.

Payet was also made captain of the side last season by manager Rudi Garcia, making his departure seem yet more unlikely.

After joining West Ham in the summer of 2015, Payet enjoyed a superb first season in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals in all competitions and being nominated for the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award.

The midfielder is renowned for his ability to score from free-kicks, scoring with several beautiful strikes from dead-ball situations during his time with the Hammers.

Payet's form at West Ham also earned him a place in France's Euro 2016 squad, scoring three goals and playing a vital part in Les Bleus' run to the final before suffering defeat at the hands of Portugal.