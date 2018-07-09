New Napoli Boss Carlo Ancelotti Eyeing Reunion With Karim Benzema as I Partenopei Ready €40m Bid

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to be planning a €40m offer for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

The French forward worked with Ancelotti between 2013 and 2015, during the Italian's stint as Real boss, winning the Champions League and Copa del Rey under his tutelage.

According to Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport, the manager is seeking a reunion with Benzema and wants him wearing Napoli colours next season.

The Frenchman has been linked with an exit this summer, but with Cristiano Ronaldo looking likely to move to Juventus, it's unclear just what might happen with Madrid's other attackers. Benzema and Ronaldo both signed on with Los Blancos in 2009 and have won several trophies together, but this could be the year they both leave.





The Champions League holders would have to sign an out and out striker if they sell Benzema during this window, and are said to have already identified Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku as their number one target.

Madrid are also believed to be targeting the Belgian's international teammate Eden Hazard as a replacement for Ronaldo, yet it's all left to be seen what materialises between now and the close of the window.

Gazzetta are claiming that the Naples side are looking to agree a three year deal with the 30-year-old Benzema, whom they also hope to convince to accept reduced wages. But it's also unlikely that Madrid would be willing to accept €40m for the forward, if they're keen on selling him at all.

While the possibility of the French attacker leaving the Bernabeu this summer seems very high, it would probably take a higher bid to set things in motion.