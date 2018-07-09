Southampton Beat 3 Premier League Clubs to Sign Denmark Defender With Medical Due on Monday

Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard is reportedly due to have a medical at Premier League side Southampton on Monday.

According to Kicker, Southampton have beaten Everton, West Ham and Watford to the signature of the 25-year-old, who is already vastly experienced as he enters the prime years of his career.

Southampton are closing in on the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Jannik Vestergaard with the player due in for a medical at St Mary’s. #SaintsFC #borussia https://t.co/u9L1T7gM7M — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 8, 2018

The 6'5 defender made 32 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga last season, earning himself a call-up to the Denmark squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

He did not feature at the club, primarily due to the form of Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen for their clubs last season, Vestergaard still managed to attract the interest of four Premier League clubs.

He is now due for a medical on the south coast of England on Monday, and will become Southampton's third summer signing, following the arrivals of Mohamed Elyounoussi and Stuart Armstrong.

SKY SOURCES: @SouthamptonFC agree £18m fee for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Jannik Vestergaard. #SSN pic.twitter.com/MlXuoWWUyU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 9, 2018

Sky Sports have provided further information on the deal, reporting that Southampton have agreed a fee of £18m for the Danish defender.

They also back up the report from Kicker, saying that Vestergaard will have a medical with the club 'this week'. Furthermore, it looks like the transfer could go through rather quickly, as personal terms are 'not expected to be a problem' in negotiations between Southampton and the player's representatives.

Southampton have been in the market for a central defender since they sold Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool in January for a world-record £75m fee.

With Maya Yoshida, Wesley Hoedt and Jan Bednarek as the only recognised centre-backs in the Southampton squad, Vestergaard would be a welcome addition to Mark Hughes' squad.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Meanwhile, there are also players leaving St Mary's Stadium, with Guido Carrillo joining Leganes on loan and Jordy Clasie set to return to former club Feyenoord