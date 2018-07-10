Arsenal Finally Reveal Squad Number New Goalkeeper Bernd Leno Will Wear for Gunners

Arsenal have announced that new goalkeeper Bernd Leno will wear the number 19 shirt for the Gunners following his £19m from Bayer Leverkusen last month.
Arsenal typically reveal squad numbers for new players immediately or at least very soon after the signing has been confirmed by the club, but Leno has had to wait three weeks for his.
It had led to murmurings among some supporters that the delay could be as a result of the club trying to offload veteran stopper Petr Cech, whose form began to deteriorate last season.
Cech traded his number 33 shirt for the number one jersey as part of several changes in the squad soon after the 2017/18 campaign ended. Had the 36-year-old been due to leave, it would have freed up the number one shirt Leno, but that is now not the case.
All of Arsenal's summer signings have now been handed squad numbers, with Stephan Lichtsteiner to wear 12, Sokratis Papastathopoulos to wear five and Lucas Torreira to wear 11.
Full Arsenal 2018/19 Squad Numbers:
1. Petr Cech
2. Hector Bellerin
4. Mohamed Elneny
5. Sokratis Papastathopoulos
6. Laurent Koscielny
7. Henrikh Mkhitaryan
8. Aaron Ramsey
9. Alexandre Lacazette
10. Mesut Ozil
11. Lucas Torreira
12. Stephan Lichtsteiner
13. David Ospina
14. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
15. Ainsley Maitland-Niles
16. Rob Holding
17. Alex Iwobi
18. Nacho Monreal
19. Bernd Leno
20. Shkodran Mustafi
21. Calum Chambers
22. Jeff Reine-Adelaide
23. Danny Welbeck
25. Carl Jenkinson
26. Emiliano Martinez
27. Konstantinos Mavropanos
28. Lucas Perez
31. Sead Kolasinac
32. Chuba Akpom
34. Granit Xhaka
Numbers can still change until Premier League deadline in August.