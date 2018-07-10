Arsenal Finally Reveal Squad Number New Goalkeeper Bernd Leno Will Wear for Gunners

Arsenal have announced that new goalkeeper Bernd Leno will wear the number 19 shirt for the Gunners following his £19m from Bayer Leverkusen last month.

Arsenal typically reveal squad numbers for new players immediately or at least very soon after the signing has been confirmed by the club, but Leno has had to wait three weeks for his.

It had led to murmurings among some supporters that the delay could be as a result of the club trying to offload veteran stopper Petr Cech, whose form began to deteriorate last season.

Cech traded his number 33 shirt for the number one jersey as part of several changes in the squad soon after the 2017/18 campaign ended. Had the 36-year-old been due to leave, it would have freed up the number one shirt Leno, but that is now not the case.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

All of Arsenal's summer signings have now been handed squad numbers, with Stephan Lichtsteiner to wear 12, Sokratis Papastathopoulos to wear five and Lucas Torreira to wear 11.

Full Arsenal 2018/19 Squad Numbers:

1. Petr Cech

2. Hector Bellerin

4. Mohamed Elneny

5. Sokratis Papastathopoulos

6. Laurent Koscielny

7. Henrikh Mkhitaryan

8. Aaron Ramsey

9. Alexandre Lacazette

10. Mesut Ozil

11. Lucas Torreira

12. Stephan Lichtsteiner

13. David Ospina

14. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

15. Ainsley Maitland-Niles

16. Rob Holding

17. Alex Iwobi

18. Nacho Monreal

19. Bernd Leno

20. Shkodran Mustafi

21. Calum Chambers

22. Jeff Reine-Adelaide

23. Danny Welbeck

25. Carl Jenkinson

26. Emiliano Martinez

27. Konstantinos Mavropanos

28. Lucas Perez

31. Sead Kolasinac

32. Chuba Akpom

34. Granit Xhaka

Numbers can still change until Premier League deadline in August.