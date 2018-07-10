Chelsea Midfielder Marco van Ginkel Out for 8 Months Following Knee Surgery

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel will spend the next eight months sidelined after undergoing a successful knee injury.

The Dutchman, who joined the Blues in 2013, spent last season on loan with native side PSV Eindhoven and was instrumental in their Eredivisie title triumph.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Van Ginkel scored 14 goals and assisted four others in 28 appearances for PSV en route to their claiming of the league title.

It was previously thought that he would either be given a chance to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge or loaned to Frank Lampard's Derby County next season. But the Londoners have announced, via their official website, that the player will miss the better part of the upcoming campaign after having gone under the knife for reconstructive surgery on his knee.

"Marco van Ginkel has undergone a procedure relating to the revision reconstruction of his anterior cruciate ligament and treatment of chondral damage in his knee," the Blues reported in a statement on their website


"The expected recovery time is approximately eight months."

