PHOTO: England Fan Has Harry Maguire's Face Tattooed on His Chest After Goal Against Sweden

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

England defender Harry Maguire has responded in the best possible way after a fan got the Leicester star's face tattooed on his chest following the 25-year-old's goal in the World Cup quarter final win over Sweden on Saturday.


A Sheffield United supporter by the name of Matt Benton pledged on Twitter to have the former Blades local hero Maguire inked on his torso if Maguire found the net against the Swedes.

And after a thumping header from England's tournament breakout star in the first half, Benton was true to his word. "A bet's a bet," he tweeted as the goal went in.

The tattoo of Maguire's face was done on Monday, with the finer details to be fully completed at a follow up appointment.

"Here it is. @HarryMaguire93 you beautiful bastard!!" Benton tweeted afterwards.

Maguire, who only made his senior England debut last year and only cemented his place as a definite starter ahead of Gary Cahill shortly before the tournament, then personally responded.

"Can't believe what I'm seeing...Great effort," he replied.

What's more, Maguire offered to sort out an England shirt signed by the whole squad to send to Benton for his enormous commitment to the cause. An incredible few days.

England will play the semi final against Croatia in Moscow on Wednesday night, their first game at this stage of the competition since 1990 and only their third ever.

What's that? It's coming home...

