Twitter Melts Down as Ronaldo Agrees Move from Real Madrid to Italian Giants Juventus

So, it finally happened. The most implausible, most impossible move imaginable in world football was made official on Tuesday afternoon, when Real Madrid permitted Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Spanish capital for Turin.
There are many times in a season when you could feasibly declare that twitter was in "meltdown", but rarely does such a phrase live up to its name. Rarer still does "meltdown" belie the true ridiculousness, the true unexpectedness of a situation.
But it did when the five time Ballon d'Or and Champions League winning Portuguese international made his move from Madrid to Juventus.
Here is some of the best reaction.
It started off fairly irreverently:
#GraciasCristiano— al-khalil | 🇧🇪 (@K_alsarh9) July 10, 2018
Ronaldo fanboys right now pic.twitter.com/rod4mZ8D2s
Ronaldo broke up with Irina Shayk for missing a birthday party. And now leaving Madrid after his tax problems. I really appreciate this man's dramatics.— Zito (@_Zeets) July 10, 2018
Ronaldo fans rn pic.twitter.com/VacuQXh50h— Emanuel (@MannyIshak) July 10, 2018
The Old Lady has her man— James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) July 10, 2018
Messi to Napoli lets do this— Nicó Morales (@Nico_OMorales) July 10, 2018
Before people gradually began to grapple with the magnitude of the situation:
Oh my god. The team I support just signed Cristiano Ronaldo...this is weird— Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) July 10, 2018
The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry will never be the same again— Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) July 10, 2018
Even a couple of his teammates (past & present) got in on the action:
.@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always. It's been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck! 🍀👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/NaywaDd3gw— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 10, 2018
Benvenuto a Torino, Cristiano We had a great time together in Madrid, I can‘t wait to get back to work with you! Today is a special day for @juventusfc! #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 @cristiano pic.twitter.com/iU4ULPeHmg— Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) July 10, 2018
Others focussed on the craziness of the deal itself, on both sides:
Ronaldo sold for more than when Madrid bought him. Crazy 😂😩 he’s 33 ffs.— Matt Crooks (@mdrcrooks) July 10, 2018
Juventus in the 10 years signed all these players— Saddick Adams Obama (@SaddickAdams) July 10, 2018
Emre Can
Sami Khedira
Kingsley Coman
Fabio Cannavaro
Fernando Llorente
Dani Alvez
Paul Pogba
Andre Pirlo
and...
Cristiano Ronaldo
ALL for €100million. Can you imagine?
⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract With Juventus:— SPORF (@Sporf) July 10, 2018
💰 €120,000,000 over 4 Years.
💰 €30,00,000 A Year.
💰 €2,500,000 A Month.
💰 €625,000 A Week.
💰 €89,285 A Day.
💰 €3,720 An Hour.
💰 €62,39 A Minute.
💰 €1,03 A Second.
😱 Wow. pic.twitter.com/AAchDQUFQv
While some chose to prognosticate on the future: