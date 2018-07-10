Twitter Melts Down as Ronaldo Agrees Move from Real Madrid to Italian Giants Juventus

So, it finally happened. The most implausible, most impossible move imaginable in world football was made official on Tuesday afternoon, when Real Madrid permitted Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Spanish capital for Turin.

There are many times in a season when you could feasibly declare that twitter was in "meltdown", but rarely does such a phrase live up to its name. Rarer still does "meltdown" belie the true ridiculousness, the true unexpectedness of a situation.

But it did when the five time Ballon d'Or and Champions League winning Portuguese international made his move from Madrid to Juventus.

Here is some of the best reaction.

It started off fairly irreverently:



Ronaldo broke up with Irina Shayk for missing a birthday party. And now leaving Madrid after his tax problems. I really appreciate this man's dramatics. — Zito (@_Zeets) July 10, 2018

The Old Lady has her man — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) July 10, 2018

Messi to Napoli lets do this — Nicó Morales (@Nico_OMorales) July 10, 2018

Before people gradually began to grapple with the magnitude of the situation:



Oh my god. The team I support just signed Cristiano Ronaldo...this is weird — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) July 10, 2018

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry will never be the same again — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) July 10, 2018

Even a couple of his teammates (past & present) got in on the action:

.@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always. It's been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck! 🍀👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/NaywaDd3gw — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 10, 2018

Benvenuto a Torino, Cristiano  We had a great time together in Madrid, I can‘t wait to get back to work with you! Today is a special day for @juventusfc!  #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 @cristiano pic.twitter.com/iU4ULPeHmg — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) July 10, 2018

Others focussed on the craziness of the deal itself, on both sides:

Ronaldo sold for more than when Madrid bought him. Crazy 😂😩 he’s 33 ffs. — Matt Crooks (@mdrcrooks) July 10, 2018

Juventus in the 10 years signed all these players



Emre Can

Sami Khedira

Kingsley Coman

Fabio Cannavaro

Fernando Llorente

Dani Alvez

Paul Pogba

Andre Pirlo

and...

Cristiano Ronaldo



ALL for €100million. Can you imagine? — Saddick Adams Obama (@SaddickAdams) July 10, 2018

⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract With Juventus:



💰 €120,000,000 over 4 Years.



💰 €30,00,000 A Year.



💰 €2,500,000 A Month.



💰 €625,000 A Week.



💰 €89,285 A Day.



💰 €3,720 An Hour.



💰 €62,39 A Minute.



💰 €1,03 A Second.



😱 Wow. pic.twitter.com/AAchDQUFQv — SPORF (@Sporf) July 10, 2018

