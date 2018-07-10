Twitter Melts Down as Ronaldo Agrees Move from Real Madrid to Italian Giants Juventus

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

So, it finally happened. The most implausible, most impossible move imaginable in world football was made official on Tuesday afternoon, when Real Madrid permitted Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Spanish capital for Turin. 

There are many times in a season when you could feasibly declare that twitter was in "meltdown", but rarely does such a phrase live up to its name. Rarer still does "meltdown" belie the true ridiculousness, the true unexpectedness of a situation.

But it did when the five time Ballon d'Or and Champions League winning Portuguese international made his move from Madrid to Juventus

Here is some of the best reaction.

It started off fairly irreverently:

Before people gradually began to grapple with the magnitude of the situation:

Even a couple of his teammates (past & present) got in on the action: 

Others focussed on the craziness of the deal itself, on both sides:

While some chose to prognosticate on the future:

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)