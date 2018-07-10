West Ham Willing to Listen to Offers for Midfielder Michail Antonio After Season of Injury Troubles

West Ham United are 'willing to sell' winger Michail Antonio this summer, after a string of injuries hampered his career progress at the London Stadium.

According to Sky Sports, the club are prepared to listen offers above £15m for the former England international, as Manuel Pellegrini overhauls his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 28-year-old winger has been at West Ham for three years, having joined the club from Nottingham Forest for a fee of around £7m back in 2015.

Sky Sports report that West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has been impressed with Antonio at the club's training camp in Switzerland recently, as the former England international worked alone to improve his fitness during the trip.

Despite impressing his manager, West Ham are reportedly willing to sell him as an injury-hit spell saw him make only 21 appearances for the club last season.

Meanwhile, the club are also willing to sell midfielders Pedro Obiang and Cheikhou Kouyate, as part of Pellegrini's squad overhaul over the summer.

Serie A sides Fiorentina and Atalanta have had offers rejected for Obiang, while La Liga outfit Villarreal are also said to be interested.

The club have received no offers for Kouyate as yet, but have set there asking price at a respectable £10m - especially considering the current state of the transfer market.

West Ham have already been busy bringing players into the club this summer. They have bolstered their defensive ranks with the arrivals of Ryan Fredericks and Issa Diop, with former Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski slotting in behind them.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club. The Hammers are still working on deals to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Andriy Yarmolenko, Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson and Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.