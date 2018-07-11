FIFA Investigating New Controversial Video of Croatian Defender Domagoj Vida Following Russia Win

Football’s chief governing body is investigating a new video of Croatian defender Domagoj Vida following his side's victory over Russia in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old appeared to say, 'Glory to Ukraine!' during celebrations of their penalty shootout win, according to the BBC .

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Vida has already been issued a warning by FIFA for a previous clip which leaked online and resulted in Croatian coach Ognjen Vukojevic being sent home by the national team. Vida later apologised after the video went viral and appeared to show him using phrases by anti-Russian politicians.

Vida scored in extra-time for Croatia against Russia to give his side a 2-1 lead at the time, but they eventually progressed to the semi-finals of the World Cup after winning the penalty shootout, Croatia’s second of the tournament so far.

The new clip reveals Vida who can be heard saying 'Belgrade burn', and action could be taken by the global football federation.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

It is against FIFA’s rules and regulations that political symbols, statements or outbursts are to be used to bring football into disrepute, and his actions could have dire consequences for Vida if found guilty.

It is possible he could be banned, therefore missing the semi-final match against England - though a fine is more likely.

MB Media/GettyImages

During the group stages of the World Cup, Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner were fined by FIFA for breaking these very rules as political symbols were shown through the use of hand gestures during celebrations of their 2-1 win over Serbia.