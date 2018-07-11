Juventus Set to Follow Up Ronaldo Signing With Shock Move for Real Madrid Teammate

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Juventus have completed one of the biggest transfers in football history this week with the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, but the Bianconeri could now be set to follow up the coup with a shock move for the Portuguese forward's former teammate, Marcelo. 

According to Calciomercato (via Premium Sport HD), Juventus will move for the Brazilian left-back once they have completed the sale of Alex Sandro, who is widely expected to leave the club this summer and has been linked with an array of teams including Chelsea.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Calciomercato report that Ronaldo is a close personal friend of Marcelo and has personally advised the defender to join him in moving to Turin this summer. 

However, the deal cannot go ahead until a deal to sell Alex Sandro is completed due to Juventus' need to comply by Financial Fair Play rules.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Marcelo has been a Real Madrid player since 2007 and is widely regarded as the world's greatest attacking full-back. He has made 452 appearances for Los Blancos and scored in every knockout round except the final on the club's way to Champions League glory last season.

The 30-year-old scored five goals and assisted on 11 others in 44 matches in all competitions last season.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Ronaldo officially completed a highly anticipated move to Juventus on Tuesday for a fee of €112m, the highest amount ever paid for a footballer over the age of 30. The move brings an end to the Portuguese star's nine-year spell at the Bernabeu, where he scored an astonishing 450 goals in 438 appearances.

The forward scored 44 goals in his final season at Real Madrid and lifted the Champions League for the fifth time in his career, a feat he will now be hoping to replicate with Juventus.

