Liverpool Fans Furious as Loris Karius Makes Another Huge Mistake in Pre-Season Friendly

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

The mistakes which were made by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid will not be forgotten any time soon, especially after Karius made another costly error during a pre-season friendly against Tranmere.

Karius, making his second appearance since his calamitous display against Los Blancos, will have been desperate for a solid, confident performance to try prove himself to his doubters.

Unfortunately, the German was unable to deal with Oliver Norburn's routine free kick, as he spilled the ball right into the path of the onrushing Johnny Smith who capitalised for a simple goal.

Fortunately for Karius, Liverpool were already 3-0 up at the time following goals from Rafael Camacho, Sheyi Ojo and Adam Lallana, and still managed to win the game 3-2.

However, some fans were quick to jump on Twitter to vent their frustrations towards Karius, with many even begging Jurgen Klopp to replace the 25-year-old.

Whilst Liverpool fans were quick to attribute his Champions League disaster to a concussion which Karius had suffered earlier in the match, it seems as though the sympathy towards the goalkeeper has now warn off.

Karius has battled with Simon Mignolet to be Liverpool's first choice keeper in recent seasons. During the 2016/17 season, Karius only made ten appearances and was clearly behind Mignolet in the pecking order.

This pattern continued into the 2017/18 season, as Karius made three appearances in the Premier League before January. He managed to work his way into Klopp's plans and became the first choice shot stopper.

Links to the likes of Roma's Alisson surfaced following the Champions League final, but it appears as though Klopp will be sticking with his two goalkeeping options for the forthcoming season. Whether fans will approve of that logic or not is a different story.

