Report Reveals Real Madrid Stars Shocked By Sudden Departure of Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid players were under no illusion that their star talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was to jump ship and move to Juventus, according to Marca .

In the space of just 40 days, Los Merengues have lost both their head coach Zinedine Zidane and their best player, which has left the majority of all associated with the club in complete shock.



VASILY MAXIMOV/GettyImages

Ronaldo’s departure to Turin will no doubt be a massive disappointment for the players, who have lost their talisman after nine successful seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.





According to reports, this did not appear to concern Real Madrid officials as they were adamant they could keep hold of their man.

However, the Portuguese captain opted to leave nonetheless in search of a new challenge, ending Manchester United hopes for a possible reunion.