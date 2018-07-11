West Ham Apply for Work Permit Ahead of Completing Club Record Transfer of Brazilian Star

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

West Ham are set to smash their transfer record as they have agreed a deal with Lazio for Felipe Anderson, who will become their sixth major summer signing.

As the Daily Mail reports, West Ham increased their offer earlier this week and Lazio accepted. They have now applied for a work permit, which is the only detail that needs to be finalised before the deal can be officially completed.

The initial transfer fee will be in the region of €37m, increasing to €40m with add-ons. This is significantly higher than the club's previous transfer record, which was the €25m paid for Marko Arnautovic last summer.

Anderson was tempted to join West Ham by his fellow South American Manuel Pellegrini, who has wasted no time in building a new and exciting squad at the London Stadium.

Jack Wilshere and Ryan Fredericks have already joined the club on free transfers, while Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski have also been recruited to the cause.

Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko became the latest addition this week as he signed from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

After a fight against relegation and a season marred by crowd trouble, West Ham's owners pledged to plough money into the club in order to improve the squad and make the Hammers contenders for a top seven place.


Anderson will be the biggest show of commitment yet, and it is impressive that the Hammers are set to prise him away from a club which can already offer European football.

Anderson scored four goals and laid on seven assists as Lazio finished fifth in Serie A last season, missing out on Champions League football in their final match of the campaign.

