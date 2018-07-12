Everton Forward Henry Onyekuru Completes Loan Move to Turkish Giants Galatasaray

Everton youngster Henry Onyekuru has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old forward is yet to make a first team appearance for the Toffees, having joined from Belgian second division side K.A.S Eupen for £7m in the summer of 2017.

He joined Anderlecht on loan last season, and scored nine times in 19 appearances before picking up a serious knee ligament injury in December. That injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season, leaving Onyekuru to complete his rehabilitation back in England.

He has been allowed to go out on loan once more by new Everton boss Marco Silva, with Galatasaray announcing a loan deal worth €800,000 on their official website.

A club statement said: "Galatasaray Sportif A.Ş. informed the Kamuyu Lighting Platform (KAP) that football player Henry Onyekuru had reached an agreement with the player and his club about the temporary transfer.

"Professional footballer Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru and his club Everton FC (Everton) have agreed to a temporary transfer of the player. Accordingly, a net transfer fee of 800,000 Euro will be paid to the football club."

Onyekuru will hope that this latest move will help him force his way into the first-team picture at Goodison Park upon his return, though it's conceivable that a successful loan spell could result in a permanent move away from the club.

Onyekuru's goalscoring exploits in Belgium, where he scored 28 goals in 57 games for Eupen, have helped him earn full international honours with Nigeria already, though he missed out on a place in their World Cup squad this summer due to his ongoing recovery from injury.