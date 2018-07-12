Fulham have confirmed the signing of Nice midfielder Jean-Michaël Seri in a club-record deal rumored to be worth between £25m and £35m.

Seri, who has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal in recent weeks and was a reported target for Barcelona last summer, has signed a four-year contract that will promises to keep him at Craven Cottage until June 2022.

The deal, which for now remains subject to Seri formally being granted a work permit, also includes the option of extending the contract by a further year to 2023.

"It was a long day yesterday so it was great to get the move finalized," Seri told FulhamFC.com.

"Now, I'm ready to get started and looking forward to meeting the squad and getting to know them, the head coach and his staff better," the Ivory Coast international added. "I'm delighted to be here, it's a new adventure that starts for me and I'm hoping it will all go well."

I’m delighted to announce that @FulhamFC has signed midfielder Jean-Michael Seri from Nice. He’s been at the very top of our target list for a long time. This is a big day for Fulham. We’re ecstatic that Jean-Michael is joining our squad as we return home to the @premierleague! pic.twitter.com/YdHRd6olzl — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 12, 2018

Fulham director Tony Khan said "Jean-Michaël arrives with Premier League qualities as well as great promise for the future, which is why he has been at the very top of our target list for a long time.

"So, this is a big day for everyone associated with Fulham and working at Motspur Park, and I trust all Fulham supporters are collectively as thrilled and ecstatic as we are that Jean-Michaël will be joining our squad as we return home to the Premier League!"