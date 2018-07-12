Harry Redknapp Reveals How Harry Kane Ended England Defender's Chances of Signing for Arsenal

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Harry Redknapp has revealed Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane ended Scott Dann's chances at signing for Arsenal.

While manager at Spurs, Redknapp recalled the day that a young Kane denied Scott Dann a move to the Emirates as the now English captain scored four times against the potential Gunners target, as reported by Football London.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

"We played a game at the training ground one day and the chief scout of Arsenal, Steve Rowley rung up and asked if he could watch the game with Pat Rice,” Redknapp explained.


"They were really looking at Scott Dann who was playing with  Birmingham, Arsenal wanted to sign him. He just wanted to check his fitness. He had already agreed terms with the club, I think.

"He came over to our training ground to watch this Under-21 game. You could play over-age players. Scott Dann was playing in this game and Harry scored four goals that day against him.

"Arsenal didn't take Scott Dann, but Harry scored four goals. He was a player."

Now plying his trade at Crystal Palace under the guidance of Roy Hodgson, Dann's career has not hit the heights it once threatened to when he first burst onto the scene back in 2009, with only a Carling Cup winners medal over the Gunners being one of two pieces of silverware that the central defender has picked up in his career. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)