Harry Redknapp Reveals How Harry Kane Ended England Defender's Chances of Signing for Arsenal

Harry Redknapp has revealed Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane ended Scott Dann's chances at signing for Arsenal.

While manager at Spurs, Redknapp recalled the day that a young Kane denied Scott Dann a move to the Emirates as the now English captain scored four times against the potential Gunners target, as reported by Football London.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

"We played a game at the training ground one day and the chief scout of Arsenal, Steve Rowley rung up and asked if he could watch the game with Pat Rice,” Redknapp explained.





"They were really looking at Scott Dann who was playing with Birmingham, Arsenal wanted to sign him. He just wanted to check his fitness. He had already agreed terms with the club, I think.

"He came over to our training ground to watch this Under-21 game. You could play over-age players. Scott Dann was playing in this game and Harry scored four goals that day against him.

"Arsenal didn't take Scott Dann, but Harry scored four goals. He was a player."

Now plying his trade at Crystal Palace under the guidance of Roy Hodgson, Dann's career has not hit the heights it once threatened to when he first burst onto the scene back in 2009, with only a Carling Cup winners medal over the Gunners being one of two pieces of silverware that the central defender has picked up in his career.