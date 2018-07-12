Sky Sports Journalist Hails 'Unbelievable' Transfers After Another West Ham Deal Agreed

West Ham's transfer business has been hailed as 'unbelievable' by Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge after it was confirmed that the club has signed Paraguay international Fabian Balbuena from Corinthians.

Corinthians announced the transfer in a statement they released earlier in the week, confirming that the player had transferred to West Ham. The fee is believed to be around £4m.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge told Sky's podcast Transfer Talk via the Daily Express that the London club are doing some impressive business this summer.



He said: "It's unbelievable at West Ham - Fabian Balbuena who plays for Corinthians. They've said they've agreed a deal to sell him to West Ham.

"They say that West Ham have met their valuation for the Paraguay international and that he will travel to London to undergo a medical.



"He's made 136 appearances for Corinthians scoring 11 goals in three years. They've won the Brazil championship in 2017 - it's exciting times at the London Stadium."

There were rumours that Balbuena may replace defender Declan Rice, who was said to be on his way out of the club, but Bridge disputes this.





He said: "West Ham fans love Declan Rice. He made a little mistake against Arsenal and the fans were behind him when David Moyes criticised him.

"They remain in talks to give him a new contract which is great news for him. Remember he's pledged his allegiance to the Republic of Ireland. He had one year remaining on his current and this is the key, West Ham do have the option to extend the existing deal by a year."