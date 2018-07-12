Why Tottenham Should Move to Sign Colombia Defender Yerry Mina From Barcelona

Yerry Mina is a Colombian footballer who currently plays for Barcelona and recently performed admirably in the FIFA World Cup in Russia, scoring three goals and notably netting in the quarter final against England.

Yet Barcelona is not necessarily where he will stay. Reports have linked him with a move away from the 2017/18 La Liga champions. If so, he could be available for Spurs to sign him - but why should they?

He would be a good replacement for Toby Alderweireld, who is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2019. The north London club could extend his contract further, keeping him until 2020, but this would trigger a release clause of £25m meaning he could go for a fraction of the price.

The 29-year-old Spurs centre back is a super player and although he is in his prime, he might not have the durability. Mina would provide good competition and is much younger. If Alderweireld is set to leave anyway, Tottenham will need to find someone who can fill the void.

Another reason why Spurs should invest in the Colombian is because he has had a spectacular World Cup. He has had a measured and calm approach, bringing the ball out from defence to improve counter attacks.

The 23-year-old has an abundance of talent and has a great leap emphasised in attack and defence. This enables him to clear the ball or score headers. The World Cup highlighted his brilliant attributes with a total of three goals from three games.

And in defence he was just as good, making numerous interceptions and blocks. Mina displayed remarkable recovery tackles during Russia 2018. Although Colombia went out in the last 16, he can hold his head high as he was one of their star performers.

Mina is young and fresh at the tender age of 23, he still has many years of his career left. He would inject further energy into an already youthful Tottenham side. Mauricio Pochettino would be able to mould him into even more of an all round player.

The Colombian would fit perfectly into the Spurs system, which relies on patient build up and ball-playing centre backs. They need to be fast and have good recovery, all of which Mina has.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Barcelona defender Yerry Mina on a season-long loan. [The Sun] #THFC pic.twitter.com/E9JcBzRJWf — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) July 8, 2018

His Colombia teammate Davinson Sanchez currently plays for Tottenham, so he would feel right at home. They are used to playing with each other and this could help to form a unique chemistry, enabling them to marshal an effective defensive unit.

He is good in possession and can press high up the pitch if required. At 1.95m he is tall and sturdy, perfect for the Premier League, and with Jan Vertonghen turning 32 in April next year Spurs need to start planning for the future.

If a deal could be done to bring Mina to north London, Spurs would be silly not to make the most of that opportunity.