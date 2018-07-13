Davide Zappacosta Set for Serie A Return as Chelsea Plan Summer Overhaul Under New Boss

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Chelsea right back Davide Zappacosta could be on his way to Napoli as the Blues prepare to appoint the former Partenopei manager Maurizio Sarri as their new boss.

The Blues have been very inactive in the transfer window so far due to the uncertainty surrounding the club's leadership, but with Sarri set to replace Antonio Conte they can finally crack on with a squad overhaul.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Sarri is set to utilise his Napoli links to bring Jorginho with him to Stamford Bridge, and there have also been suggestions that he could sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus. Sarri and Higuain worked together at Napoli.

Zappacosta could go the other way though as the Daily Star reports that the Italian is set for a £20m switch to the Stadio San Paolo.

The 26-year-old joined from Torino for £23m last summer but has failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, with many of his 22 Premier League appearances last season coming as a substitute.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

He also made a handful of appearances in cup competitions, but scored just two goals and provided only two assists in what was a very disappointing campaign for Chelsea.

New rules prohibit English clubs from completing new signings after August 9, but they can continue to sell players to foreign clubs until the end of that month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)