Gareth Bale Reveals Why He Has Tried to Avoid Watching His Champions League Final Stunner

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has revealed how some disorganisation break the all-time goal scoring record for his country.

He scored his 29th goal for Wales - surpassing the 28 goals scored by Ian Rush - in a 6-0 victory against China earlier this year, with the goal being the third of his hat-trick on the night.

With Bale due to come off after 60 minutes, Wales goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts accidentally delaying the substitution by a minute due to a lack of organisation.

"Obviously I got told by a lot of people that I was getting close to the record," said Bale at a recent Q&A session (via WalesOnline).

"I tried to put it to the back of my mind and not think about it. I remember the manager saying at half time, I needed one more to break it.

"He wanted me to come off but I said give me 15 minutes and see if I can do it. Luckily on 61 minutes the goalkeeping coach took too long to do the substitution on the paper, so it gave me an extra minute. It worked out perfectly."

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid man revealed what was going through his mind when he hit an overhead kick to extend his side's lead in the Champions League final.

"Pure emotion," Bale said, when the question was put to him. I was frustrated, I've said before, not to start the game. But I knew I was capable of being involved in the game and I was.

"It was great to get the goal, pure emotion. It's just kind of one of those things that you don't think about, you just react to it. I've always wanted to score a bicycle kick. To do it on such an occasion was the place to do it.

"I kind of just went on holiday afterwards and tried to disconnect, so I haven't watched it too many times. If you don't try these things, they never come off."