Huddersfield Announce the Capture of World Cup Winning Defender Erik Durm on 1-Year Deal

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of Germany defender Erik Durm on a one-year deal with the option to extend for a further year.

The 26-year-old comes in from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, who have allowed the player to move to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee following negotiations with the Terriers.

"Huddersfield Town has today completed the permanent transfer of German international defender Erik Durm from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement on their official website on Friday.





"The full back - a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 - has signed a one-year contract, with the Terriers having the option on extending it into the 2019/20 season."





Durm, who made his international debut for Die Mannschaft in 2014, can boast having won the World Cup that very year, albeit remaining on Joachim Low's bench for the tournament's entirety.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“It is not every day that you can bring a player of the quality of Erik to your Club," manager David Wagner, who worked with the player during his time as BVB reserve team coach, told the club's website.

"He is a World Cup winner and has played at the very highest level, so this is a fantastic day for Huddersfield Town.

“Obviously I know Erik well from our time together at Dortmund and he has all the qualities to be a great success in our ‘Terriers Identity’. He is a smart, determined character too. He’s desperate to play and that is always a good thing for any Head Coach!

“He has been very unfortunate with injuries for a year now, but he was training with Dortmund at the end of the season and he’s passed our medical with flying colours this week. That’s no surprise to me; he was always one of the fittest players at Dortmund and has great physical attributes; real stamina and speed.

"All the same, we will manage Erik’s workload carefully in pre-season to help him return to the top level that he is capable of.”