Injury Threatens to Rule Star Ivan Perisic Out of Croatia's World Cup Final Meeting With France

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Following a starring role played in Croatia’s dramatic late win to crush England’s World Cup dreams at the semi-final stage in Russia, Ivan Perisic is now considered a potential doubt to play in Croatia’s first ever World Cup final on Sunday.

Though it was Mario Mandzukic who struck the killer blow to send England crashing out on Wednesday night, it was Perisic who was very much the hero for Croatia. The Inter winger struck the crucial equaliser which forced the tie into extra time, before flicking the ball on gallantly for Mandzukic to hit the late winner.

According to RMC Sport, though, Perisic’s heroics in the semi final may have come at a cost to his side and his own ambitions for featuring in the showpiece event in Moscow. It is said that the wide man suffered a thigh injury amidst the semi final drama.

Perisic even received treatment in a Moscow hospital less than 24 hours after his standout performance against England, as per the Daily Mail, with those efforts now seemingly possible to have been sacrificial of his own place in the final for the sake of forcing his country over the line.

The winger, 29, has scored twice in each of the last three major tournaments for his nation, and has become a crucial figure in Croatia’s attacking setup alongside Juventus’ Mandzukic, as was proven on Wednesday night when Perisic in particular was a constant thorn in England’s side.

Perisic provided a relentless threat to Gareth Southgate’s team, with his powerful and purposeful runs down the left flank and at the heart of England’s defence causing consistent problems throughout the latter stages of the match.

Much of Croatia’s hopes of overcoming favourites France in the final on Sunday will surely depend on the form and fitness of Perisic as the driving force behind Zlatko Dalic’s attack.

Though captain Luka Modric has been very much Croatia’s star man throughout their run to the final of the tournament, it is Perisic who is most capable of providing the offensive spark capable of unlocking a French defence which has only conceded four goals at this summer’s tournament.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)