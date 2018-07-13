New Fenerbahce Boss Phillip Cocu Looking to Renew Loan Deal for Spurs Striker Vincent Janssen

Spurs striker Vincent Janssen could be spending another term with Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The striker, who joined the Londoners from AZ Alkmaar in 2016, has failed to inspire confidence in England since his move and spent last season on loan in Turkey's Super Lig.

Janssen made 16 league appearances for Fenerbahce last season, scoring four times and assisting two goals. He doesn't seem likely to force his way back into Mauricio Pochettino's plans, especially with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min doing the damage for the Lilywhites up front.

And former Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart has urged his countryman to leave Tottenham this summer, given the competition for places.

[Hurriyet] are now reporting Fenerbahçe director Damien Comolli has arrived in London and is currently holding negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfers of Moussa Sissoko, Georges-Kévin N'Koudou and Vincent Janssen on three individual season-long loans.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/vcLmKtD4l9 — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) July 13, 2018

"I hope [he has a future at Spurs] but you have to be honest, the competition against Kane it's not possible [to play regularly] and I think at his age it's better to move," the erstwhile Netherlands international said this week.

According to Sporx, new Fenerbahce boss Phillip Cocu has already met with the club's board to let them know he wants the player to remain with the club for another year. Tottenham, meanwhile, aren't likely to be averse to letting the attacker leave on loan again.

Cocu, who led PSV Eindhoven to three Eredivisie championships, has been brought on in the hopes of him doing the same at Fenerbahce and a healthy Janssen would definitely make his job a bit easier.

The Turkish side are also reported as being interested in taking Moussa Sissoko and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou on loan deals from Spurs as well.