Nice Star Alassane Plea Rejects Premier League Interest to Sign for Borussia Monchengladbach

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Borussia Monchengladbach have signed Alassane Plea from Nice on a five-year deal after seeing off competition from Borussia DortmundNewcastle United and West Ham United.

Speaking to the club's website, sporting director Max Eberl spoke of his delight at the Foals' newest acquisition, saying: "We’re extremely glad that this transfer has gone through and we were able to sign Alassane despite a lot of competition from various other well known clubs."

Eberl went on to add: "Thankfully for us, he wanted to come to Borussia at all costs. He’s a versatile, quick and clever forward who has put his talent on full display in Ligue 1 and the Europa League." 


Plea began his career at Lyon but it was after a move to Nice that the 25-year-old caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs. Plea scored 44 times and provided 23 assists in 135 games whilst at Nice.

FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, Plea had been interesting Dortmund, who were also linked with Jean Michael Seri, now of Fulham.


News of the French forward's arrival comes after Gladbach officially confirmed that Jannik Vestergaard had joined Southampton. The centre back had spent two years with the German side and made 83 competitive appearances.

In a press release, Eberl praised the Dane's performances for the club, stating: "Jannik more than met expectations during his two years here after joining from Werder Bremen. We now wish him every success in the Premier League."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)