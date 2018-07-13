PSG 'Willing to Offer' Neymar Enormous Pay Rise to Ward Off Interest From Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to offer Neymar a significant pay rise to ward off interest from Real Madrid, who are in the market for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo following his recent €100m move from the Spanish capital to Juventus.





Neymar only completed his €222m record transfer to PSG last summer. But the Brazilian's future in France is already the subject of much speculation and Real are known to hold major interest in the player after trying to sign him on more than one occasion in the past.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

According to AS, PSG are willing increase his existing €37m annual salary to something that rivals the €50m ex-Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi earns as the world's highest paid player.

Neymar has no release clause in his PSG contract, unlike 12 months when PSG were able to buy him against Barça's will by triggering the clause in his deal with the Catalans.

That means the only way that Real will be able to prise the Brazilian away is by convincing PSG to sell, something that would only happen if Neymar tries to force his way out. It is the hope of the French champions that a bumper new contract would prevent that from happening.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

In the likely event that Real fail in their efforts to sign Neymar, the reigning European champions are expected to turn their attentions to PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe instead.

Real also remain heavily linked with Chelsea star Eden Hazard and have been tipped by one source to make a formal bid worth £150m (€169m) for the Belgium captain.