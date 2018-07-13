Real Madrid Star Linked With Juventus Move After Promise of Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion

Juventus fans are excitedly anticipating the possible arrival of a second sensational signing from Real Madrid this summer - though in this case, they may be getting ahead of themselves.

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Italian champions for a fee just shy of £100m, prompting a wave of tributes from his former Real Madrid colleagues, who have been privileged to play alongside one of the greatest players of all time.

One man whose tribute to Ronaldo was particularly heartfelt was Marcelo, the Brazilian left back, who was among the Portuguese superstar's best friends at Madrid.

“I learned a lot from you, your dedication is the most bizarre thing I’ve seen in an athlete,” Marcelo wrote in an Instagram post of himself and Ronaldo. “I’m proud to have played with you, not because you are the best player but because of who you are.

“When I stop playing I’ll sit at the bar and have a beer and tell stories and show all our photos.”

However, it was the 30-year-old's final sentence which provoked raised eyebrows and whispers, as he cryptically told Ronaldo 'we will be together again soon'.

This promise has caused many to speculate that Marcelo is hinting at the prospect that he could join his former teammate in Turin.

Marcelo to Ronaldo 💬



"I'm proud to have played with you, not because you are the best player but because of who you are." #UCL pic.twitter.com/mvemTT8R92 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 13, 2018

In all likelihood, Marcelo is just talking about a reunion of two friends, but it is not inconceivable that he could once again play alongside Ronaldo in the near future. Juventus have shown interest in signing him before and may do so again.

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla explained on his official website that Juventus would have to pay out €50m to sign the Brazilian, but they could make the move if Alex Sandro leaves for Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United, as has been rumoured.

However, it seems unlikely that Madrid would allow another key player to leave so soon.